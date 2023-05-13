Neighbourhood patrol groups gather for 2nd annual Unity Walk

Send this page to someone via email

Over a dozen neighbourhood patrol and community groups gathered at True North Square on Saturday for the second annual Unity Walk.

Groups like Bear Clan, Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin (OPK), Downtown Community Safety Partnership, and the SABE Peace Walkers came together to celebrate their work and learn from each other.

Neighbourhood patrol groups exist in several inner-city neighbourhoods, helping community members access everything from food to hygiene supplies to outside resources. While most groups have a designated area they patrol, the Unity Walk was a chance to meet other people doing the same work in the city.

Event organizer Mitch Bourbonniere emphasized the importance of taking action, commending the largely unfunded organizations on their readiness to get out on the streets and help.

“You save lives every day,” Bourbonniere told attendees.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the groups, like Bear Clan, have years of experience to share with newer patrols, like the Thunderbirds, who started in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

“The lack of patrols on the street, everybody was kind of scared to go out,” said member Johnny Bighetty. “We took some initiative to start a group.”

Bighetty added that many of their members have also walked with Bear Clan, and the knowledge they gained from other groups is invaluable.

“We got some teachings from them, and we’re passing those teachings to the street, our relatives,” he said.

The patrol groups heard speeches from Bourbonniere, Mayor Scott Gillingham, Wab Kinew and Leah Gazan.

Following the formal part of the event, groups split off to walk the downtown area, equipped with food and supplies for community members in need. Volunteers with OPK brought flowers, bundles of sage, and Mother’s Day cards to give to mothers on the street who may not be able to be with their children tomorrow.

Bighetty said the Unity Walk is about showing everyone in the community that they are valued.

“We love them, and we want to pass that on and let them know,” he said. “Remind them that we are all here, and we are available. And if they want to come and join us, come out and join us!”

Story continues below advertisement

The community groups that participated are: