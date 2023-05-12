Expelled Chinese diplomat accused of threatening MP has left Canada: source

Send this page to someone via email

The Chinese diplomat who was expelled from Canada after allegedly targeting a Conservative MP and his family in Hong Kong has left the country, Global News has learned.

A government source says Zhao Wei departed Canada on Friday.

His departure comes four days after the federal government announced Zhao was “persona non grata” over his alleged involvement in a Chinese government campaign against Michael Chong and his family.

An unearthed 2021 intelligence assessment from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said Beijing’s Ministry of State Security targeted Chong after the MP voted in February 2021 in favour of a motion in the House of Commons condemning China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority as a genocide.

The following month, China sanctioned Chong, barring him from entering the county and prohibiting Chinese citizens from conducting business with him. But the CSIS document allegedly details further actions Beijing took to put pressure on Chong, including targeting his relatives in Hong Kong.

The document also alleged Zhao, a diplomat who worked in China’s embassy in Toronto, was involved in the campaign.

China has denied the allegations and retaliated against Canada’s expulsion of Zhao by expelling a Canadian diplomat from Shanghai.

The House of Commons voted unanimously this week to have a committee probe Zhao’s alleged involvement in the threats against Chong and his family.

The action against Zhao marked the first time Canada had expelled a foreign diplomat since 2018.