Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada expels Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted Conservative MP

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:45 pm
Click to play video: '‘All options are on the table’ as Ottawa considers expelling Chinese diplomat who allegedly threatened MP Michael Chong'
‘All options are on the table’ as Ottawa considers expelling Chinese diplomat who allegedly threatened MP Michael Chong
WATCH: ‘All options are on the table’ as Ottawa considers expelling Chinese diplomat who allegedly threatened MP Michael Chong
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada is expelling the Chinese diplomat who allegedly worked with Beijing to target Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement Monday that Zhao Wei has been declared “persona non grata” in Canada.

“This decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play,” Joly said.

The minister added other diplomats in Canada have been warned they will be sent home if they engage in acts of foreign interference.

Story continues below advertisement

The action comes after a week of calls by Chong and other Conservative MPs to expel Zhao, following a Globe and Mail report last Monday that alleged he was involved with Beijing’s intelligence service in targeting Chong and his family.

Trending Now

The report cited a national security source and a top-secret intelligence assessment from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which Chong told Global News he has reviewed.

More to come…

More on Politics
ChinaBeijingCSISelection interferenceforeign interferenceElection MeddlingMichael ChongChina InterferenceForeign Election InterferenceCanada election meddlingChinese DiplomatZhao Weichinese diplomat expelledwei zhao
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers