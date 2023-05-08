Canada expels Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted Conservative MP

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is expelling the Chinese diplomat who allegedly worked with Beijing to target Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement Monday that Zhao Wei has been declared “persona non grata” in Canada.

“This decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play,” Joly said.

The minister added other diplomats in Canada have been warned they will be sent home if they engage in acts of foreign interference.

Canada has decided to declare persona non grata, Mr. Zhao Wei.

The action comes after a week of calls by Chong and other Conservative MPs to expel Zhao, following a Globe and Mail report last Monday that alleged he was involved with Beijing’s intelligence service in targeting Chong and his family.

The report cited a national security source and a top-secret intelligence assessment from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which Chong told Global News he has reviewed.

More to come…