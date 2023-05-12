Man found dead in Surrey alley identified, was missing for weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators have identified the victim of an apparent homicide found in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week as a man reported missing at the start of the month.

Shawn Clarke, 49, was reported missing May 1, and was last seen on the evening of April 18 near 99 Avenue and 154 Street.

Clarke’s body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an alley near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road in the Whalley neighbourhood, and RCMP quickly suspected crime was a factor in his death.

Investigators on Wednesday appeared to be centred on a yellow bin behind police tape. Neighbours told Global News about a strong, bad odor lingering in the area before the grim discovery.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken conduct of the case.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation. We’ll be working with the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and their Missing Person Unit to advance what’s now become a homicide investigation,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

“From the information we have gathered so far, this does not appear to be connected to the B.C. Gang Conflict.”

Anyone with information about Clarke or the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.