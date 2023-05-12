Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead in Surrey alley identified, was missing for weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 10:29 pm
Click to play video: 'IHIT investigates discovery of body in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood'
IHIT investigates discovery of body in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood
WATCH: Late Wednesday afternoon, a body was found in an alley near Old Yale Road and 103 A Avenue. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in as it appears criminal activity is at play. Neighbours say there has been a weird smell in the area, and as Janet Brown reports, officers seemed to be focused on a yellow bin.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators have identified the victim of an apparent homicide found in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week as a man reported missing at the start of the month.

Shawn Clarke, 49, was reported missing May 1, and was last seen on the evening of April 18 near 99 Avenue and 154 Street.

Clarke’s body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an alley near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road in the Whalley neighbourhood, and RCMP quickly suspected crime was a factor in his death.

Investigators on Wednesday appeared to be centred on a yellow bin behind police tape. Neighbours told Global News about a strong, bad odor lingering in the area before the grim discovery.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken conduct of the case.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation. We’ll be working with the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and their Missing Person Unit to advance what’s now become a homicide investigation,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

“From the information we have gathered so far, this does not appear to be connected to the B.C. Gang Conflict.”

Anyone with information about Clarke or the death is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More on Crime
HomicideIHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey homicideSurrey murdersurrey suspicious deathSuspcious Deathhomicide victim identifiedshawn clarkeshawn clarke death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers