Body found in Surrey alleyway spurs homicide investigation

B.C. homicide investigators have been called to a scene in Surrey where a body was found in an alleyway.

Surrey RCMP said the body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road, in the Whalley neighbourhood.

Early indications have investigators believing crime is a factor in the death, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now on the case.

View image in full screen IHIT investigators were seen in Whalley, Thursday morning. Global News

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a release.

“Officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for further information and evidence.”

Submitted video from the scene shows investigators fixated on a yellow bin that was lying on its side in the alleyway.

A home was also taped off and appears to be part of the investigation.

IHIT is expected to release more information Thursday.