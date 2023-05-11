Body found in Surrey alleyway spurs homicide investigation

B.C. homicide investigators have been called to a scene in Surrey where a body was found in an alleyway.
Surrey RCMP said the body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road, in the Whalley neighbourhood.
Early indications have investigators believing crime is a factor in the death, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now on the case.
“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a release.
“Officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for further information and evidence.”
Submitted video from the scene shows investigators fixated on a yellow bin that was lying on its side in the alleyway.
A home was also taped off and appears to be part of the investigation.
IHIT is expected to release more information Thursday.
