A Saskatoon motorcyclist was involved in a crash on Avenue C Friday afternoon.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service said that a driver disobeyed a traffic light and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.