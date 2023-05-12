Menu

Money

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is leaving Canada

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Kevin O’Leary says Binance put FTX ‘out of business’'
Kevin O’Leary says Binance put FTX ‘out of business’
WATCH: Testifying at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary said he believed the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its main competitor Binance were “at war with each other” and that Binance “put FTX out of business.” – Dec 14, 2022
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, says it is pulling out of the Canadian market.

The exchange announced the move on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, today we are announcing that Binance will be joining other prominent crypto businesses in proactively withdrawing from the Canadian marketplace,” the tweet read.

Binance pointed to “new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges” as making the market “untenable.”

Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading platforms in recent months, with the introduction of a pre-registration process. The companies that do not adhere to the rules will face potential enforcement action, according to the website of the Ontario Securities Commission.

Binance was already restricted in Ontario as of 2022.

The crypto exchange said it put off the decision to leave the market for as long as it could to protect its Canadian users but found no path forward.

The exchange said Canadian customers will receive an email with information on how their accounts will be affected.

Binance suggested that it would one day return to the Canadian market when “users have the freedom to access a broader suite of digital assets.”

“While we do not agree with the new guidance, we hope to continue to engage with Canadian regulators aimed at a thoughtful, comprehensive regulatory framework,” the tweet read.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, who more commonly goes by CZ, is Canadian.

More to come…

— with files from Reuters

