Saskatoon couple $5 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 draw

Send this page to someone via email

What would you do with $5 million? A Saskatoon couple has to answer that question after winning the May 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Mitchell Peebles said the day before he found out that he and his wife, Sheila, had won, they saw a house that they liked, and thinking about that house reminded him to check his ticket.

He said the moment he realized they had won left him shocked.

“I had a shock, like an electric shock,” Mitchell said.

He said Sheila was sleeping at the time, so he had to wake her up and show her they’d won.

“She said, ‘That can’t be true!’ so she made me check it over.”

Sheila said it was a shock, and it only really set in this was happening today.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell said they plan on retiring, and using the money to buy an RV and a house, as well as a house for each of their three daughters.

When asked if their daughters were excited, Mitchell replied, “Yupper!”

Mitchell said he’d been playing the lottery most of his life, only winning a couple hundred bucks every once in a while.

He said he worked as a framer and drywaller, noting he was “never touching a piece of drywall again.”

“I retired on Monday,” Sheila said.

Sheila worked for EGADZ at the downtown youth centre.