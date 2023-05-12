Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley evacuees told re-entry not possible for at least another week

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian military helping with Alberta wildfires'
Canadian military helping with Alberta wildfires
WATCH ABOVE: The Canadian Armed Forces is sending 300 military members to help fight the wildfires in Alberta.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Drayton Valley, one of the largest Alberta communities to be evacuated because of the threat of wildfire this month, have been told to expect to be out of their homes for at least another week.

In a post on the town’s Facebook page late Thursday night, officials said “favourable firefighting weather” this week has seen progress being made with regard to the situation, but “fire continues to burn inside the fire perimeter as seen on the map.”

“The wildfire situation remains too volatile, and while progress is being made on restoring critical infrastructure, services are not yet in place to support our residents coming back to the community,” the post reads.

“We know many people are anxious about a timeline for the lifting of the evacuation order.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley fire chief emotional, begs evacuees to be patient'
Alberta wildfires: Drayton Valley fire chief emotional, begs evacuees to be patient
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Alberta Wildfire officials announced the central Alberta town would be one of the places where military personnel would be deployed to assist with the province’s wildfire crisis.

Officials in Drayton Valley are expected to provide an update on the fire situation on Friday afternoon. Provincial officials are also scheduled to hold a news conference about the wildfire crisis in Edmonton on Friday.

Trending Now

Located about 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, Drayton Valley was evacuated on May 4, as were nearby communities in Brazeau County.

“Today will be another full day of fire operations, with more than 125 firefighters working within the fire perimeter to address hot spots in preparation for the hot and dry conditions expected this weekend,” town officials posted on Facebook on Friday. “These conditions are favourable for an increase in fire activity.

“Resources on the ground will be supported by four helicopters bucketing this afternoon.

“The military personnel assisting with operations have successfully integrated into fire crews, and additional personnel will arrive this weekend to provide more support.”

Town officials said the weather this weekend will impact whether the fire situation improves or worsens, “which will in turn determine re-entry timelines.”

More to come…

More on Canada
FireWildfireWildfiresAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireDrayton ValleyWildfire EvacueesWildfires in AlbertaBrazeau CountyTown of Drayton Valley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers