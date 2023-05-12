Menu

Crime

Whitby teen charged after person pierced in neck while walking with child: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 12:40 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on May 9, at around 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the Closson Drive and Des Newman Boulevard area after receiving reports of an armed person.

Officers said the victim was walking in the area with their child when a suspect allegedly approached from behind and used an unknown object to pierce the victim’s neck.

According to police, the suspect then allegedly fled the area on foot, headed south on Des Newman Boulevard.

Officers said the victim was treated at a hospital and was later released.

The child was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Whitby has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

AssaultStabbingDurham Regional Policeassault with a weaponDRPSassault investigationTeen Chargedclosson drivedes newman boulevard
