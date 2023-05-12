B.C. government gets injunction to end North Van overpass protests

Send this page to someone via email

A group of protesters have been showing up on an overpass in North Vancouver for months.

The small, but vocal, group has been occupying the Mountain Highway Overpass with signs such as ‘no child is ever born in the wrong body’ and ‘protect our kids from big pharma greed’.

The group has been asked to leave several times, RCMP confirmed, and the B.C. government has now granted an injunction to end the protests.

The mayor of the City of North Vancouver, Linda Buchanan, tweeted about the issue in late April, saying “hate has no place” in the city.

Love over hate, always. 💗 pic.twitter.com/RWY0iz6NYI — Mayor Linda Buchanan (@LindaCBuchanan) April 27, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The overpass is the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday that it is time for the protest to end.

“I’m very concerned as the transportation minister, about what these demonstrations are designed to do,” Rob Fleming told Global News.

“They’re designed to elicit distractions to drivers. The demonstrators themselves are putting their own safety at risk.”

0:46 Province responds to North Vancouver overpass protesters

The group has argued previously that they have a right to protest but once the Ministry of Transportation posted the court documents that indicate the group is violating the Transportation Act, North Vancouver RCMP officers were on the scene Thursday.

“We want to provide a chance for the protesters to read the injunction, make them aware of what is happening and follow through with it,” RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, there is no indication the group intends to move on or stop the protests.