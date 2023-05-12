Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. government gets injunction to end North Van overpass protests

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Protesters on B.C. overpass receives injunction from the province'
Protesters on B.C. overpass receives injunction from the province
WATCH: The B.C. government has been granted an injunction to end the protests that have been happening every Thursday on a North Vancouver overpass. But it's unclear if the protesters will move on. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A group of protesters have been showing up on an overpass in North Vancouver for months.

The small, but vocal, group has been occupying the Mountain Highway Overpass with signs such as ‘no child is ever born in the wrong body’ and ‘protect our kids from big pharma greed’.

The group has been asked to leave several times, RCMP confirmed, and the B.C. government has now granted an injunction to end the protests.

The mayor of the City of North Vancouver, Linda Buchanan, tweeted about the issue in late April, saying “hate has no place” in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The overpass is the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday that it is time for the protest to end.

“I’m very concerned as the transportation minister, about what these demonstrations are designed to do,” Rob Fleming told Global News.

“They’re designed to elicit distractions to drivers. The demonstrators themselves are putting their own safety at risk.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Province responds to North Vancouver overpass protesters'
Province responds to North Vancouver overpass protesters

The group has argued previously that they have a right to protest but once the Ministry of Transportation posted the court documents that indicate the group is violating the Transportation Act, North Vancouver RCMP officers were on the scene Thursday.

“We want to provide a chance for the protesters to read the injunction, make them aware of what is happening and follow through with it,” RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, there is no indication the group intends to move on or stop the protests.

More on Politics
North VancouverProtest OverpassBC government injunctionMountain Highway OverpassNorth Van overpassNorth Van overpass protestNorth Van overpass protest bcNorth Vancouver overpass protestNorth Vancouver protest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers