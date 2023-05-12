Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, May 12

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation on education funding, dealing with grass fires in the RM of Corman Park and Mother’s Day gift ideas in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, May 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calls for more education funding

More than 3,000 people gathered at the legislature in Regina recently to demand more funding for education.

The Saskatchewan government says more funding is coming and discussions are now happening with school boards.

Samantha Becotte, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, speaks with Chris Carr on possible solutions teachers would like to see to address funding and overcrowding in classrooms.

Fire ban in Corman Park due to the risk of grass fires

The grass fire situation is off to an early start in Saskatchewan due, in part, to windy and dry conditions, and a lack of significant rainfall.

Fire bans remain in place in many areas, including the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.

Ken Kolb, the chief administrative officer with the RM, joins Chris Carr to discuss the ban, how the RM responds to calls and ways people can reduce the risk to their property.

Mother’s Day gifts in Garden Tips

From hanging baskets to roses to lilies, Jill Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers says there is a canopy of spring in the greenhouse.

Van Duyvendyk showcases some of the things she would choose to celebrate Mother’s Day in Garden Tips.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 12

Heating up for Mother’s Day — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, May 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

