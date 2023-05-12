Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected ‘fraud factory’ bust results in seizure of $300K in goods: Burnaby RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 1:07 am
A pair of excavators seized as a part of an investigation into an "organized fraud factory.". View image in full screen
A pair of excavators seized as a part of an investigation into an "organized fraud factory.". Burnaby RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Burnaby RCMP say they arrested four men and seized $300,000 worth of equipment and materials related to a suspected “fraud factory.”

In a Thursday media release, Mounties said the seized items were linked to two alleged fraudulent purchases in Burnaby.

The first involved the purchase of a pair of industrial printers capable of producing drivers’ licences, bank drafts, credit cards and other identification documents with a total value of about $97,000.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Debunking financial myths from social media'
Money Matters: Debunking financial myths from social media

About two weeks later, a pair of excavators and a generator valued at more than $215,000 were purchased using a forged bank draft, police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Burnaby RCMP Prolific Offender Suppression Team raided a property near the Katzie Slough in Pitt Meadows, where they located the equipment in what Mounties said appeared to be an “organized fraud factory.”

Investigators also seized hundreds of other items, including printers, hard drives, laser engravers, a VIN plate stamping machine and modifying tools, hundreds of phony ID and blank ID cards, blank bank draft paper and a hand gun and ammunition.

The four suspects have yet to be charged, and have since been released.

Police said they’re being investigated on potential charges of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, uttering forged documents and identification fraud.

More on Crime
RCMPFraudBurnabyburnaby rcmpfraud investigationburnaby fraudfraud bustfraud factoryfraud raidseized equipmentseized items
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers