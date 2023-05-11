Menu

Crime

Man suspected in fatal stabbings of mother, child in Edmonton dies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 6:59 pm
Suspect in double homicide of Edmonton mom and child had lengthy criminal history
Global News videos about the deadly stabbing of a child and a woman in Edmonton in May 2023.
Police say the suspect in the stabbing deaths of a mother and child outside a school in Edmonton last week has died in hospital.

The man was shot by police Friday after a 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old child were stabbed outside Crawford Plains School in the southeastern part of the city.

Police say an autopsy on the 33-year-old man is scheduled for Tuesday.

They say investigators have determined he is the sole person responsible for the deaths of the mother and child.

Family members identified them as Carolann Robillard and Sarah Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden.

The suspect, who was known to police and had a record of assaulting children, was found by officers shortly after the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was shot after an altercation with officers and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

They are not releasing the name of the suspect.

A Global News crew saw several police cars parked outside a home in the area of 47 Street and 12 Avenue on Friday afternoon and the driveways of several homes had been taped off. View image in gallery mode
A Global News crew saw several police cars parked outside a home in the area of 47 Street and 12 Avenue on Friday afternoon and the driveways of several homes had been taped off. Global News
