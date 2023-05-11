Man suspected in fatal stabbings of mother, child in Edmonton dies

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the suspect in the stabbing deaths of a mother and child outside a school in Edmonton last week has died in hospital.

The man was shot by police Friday after a 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old child were stabbed outside Crawford Plains School in the southeastern part of the city.

Police say an autopsy on the 33-year-old man is scheduled for Tuesday.

They say investigators have determined he is the sole person responsible for the deaths of the mother and child.

Family members identified them as Carolann Robillard and Sarah Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden.

The suspect, who was known to police and had a record of assaulting children, was found by officers shortly after the attack.

Police say he was shot after an altercation with officers and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

They are not releasing the name of the suspect.