Calgary Police Service catch ‘dangerous dog’ on the loose

The Calgary Police Service caught a “dangerous dog” that was on the loose on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet at around 2:42 p.m., officers asked residents of the Lower Mount Royal and Cliff Bungalow neighbourhoods to be on alert for a dangerous dog who is believed to have attacked at least two people.

The dog was described as medium-sized, black and white, with a red collar and may be dragging a leash.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the dog was located and safely apprehended at around 3 p.m.

Since it will be a bylaw investigation, no more information will come from the police, CPS said.

