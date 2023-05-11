Menu

Politics

Decision coming ‘very, very soon’ on future of Peel Region: Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 4:22 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a decision on the possible future independence of cities within Peel Region will hopefully be made “very, very soon.”

Peel encompasses Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, and the region is responsible for services such as paramedics, health programs and recycling.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been pushing for her city to become independent, saying it will save her municipality $1 billion over 10 years and make it more efficient.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced in November that he would appoint facilitators to assess six regional governments, including Peel Region, and look at the best mix of roles between upper-tier and lower-tier municipalities with an eye to expanding “strong mayor” powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa.

Trending Now

Ford says today that a final decision on Peel hasn’t yet been made, but he believes Mississauga and Brampton are large cities that can stand alone.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says he would welcome efforts to remove duplication, but believes Mississauga would owe Brampton under any separation because of all of the infrastructure residents have funded for Mississauga.

Doug FordMississaugaBramptonFord governmentPeel RegionCaledonBonnie Crombiepeel region separation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

