Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Coyote killed after 2-year-old child bitten in Port Coquitlam

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 4:18 pm
FILE - A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE - A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Conservation officers are warning the public after a two-year-old child was bitten by a coyote in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the attack happened just after 8 p.m. in Lions Park. The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Coyote mating season is in full swing'
Coyote mating season is in full swing

The BCCOS said Coquitlam RCMP were dispatched and killed a coyote near the attack site. Conservation officers were also deployed, and did not locate any other nearby coyotes.

Story continues below advertisement

The service said a subsequent examination of the coyote showed it had been eating non-natural foods.

“The #BCCOS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” it wrote on Twitter.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board offers safety tips during coyote denning season'
Vancouver Park Board offers safety tips during coyote denning season

Conservation officers will be working with Port Coquitlam on public outreach, signage and patrols regarding coyote attacks.

Trending Now

The BCCOS is also urging the public to take precautions including leashing their pets and travelling in groups.

More information on coyote safety can be found at WildSafeBC’s website.

More on Science and Tech
CoyoteBC Conservation Officer ServiceCoyote AttackB.C. Conservation Officer ServiceCoyote Bitechild attackedCoyote WarningChild Bittencoyote bite childcoyote child attackport coquitlam coyote
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers