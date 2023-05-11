Coyote killed after 2-year-old child bitten in Port Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers are warning the public after a two-year-old child was bitten by a coyote in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the attack happened just after 8 p.m. in Lions Park. The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

5:11 Coyote mating season is in full swing

The BCCOS said Coquitlam RCMP were dispatched and killed a coyote near the attack site. Conservation officers were also deployed, and did not locate any other nearby coyotes.

Story continues below advertisement

The service said a subsequent examination of the coyote showed it had been eating non-natural foods.

“The #BCCOS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” it wrote on Twitter.

0:38 Vancouver Park Board offers safety tips during coyote denning season

Conservation officers will be working with Port Coquitlam on public outreach, signage and patrols regarding coyote attacks.

The BCCOS is also urging the public to take precautions including leashing their pets and travelling in groups.

More information on coyote safety can be found at WildSafeBC’s website.