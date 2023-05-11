Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Intel on ‘non-specific’ threats to MPs made it to PCO. Why not the PM?

By Alex Boutilier & Marc-André Cossette Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservatives press Trudeau on allegations China operates secret police stations in Canada'
Conservatives press Trudeau on allegations China operates secret police stations in Canada
WATCH: Question period continued the debate after a Chinese diplomat was expelled from Canada on Monday for allegedly making threats toward Conservative MP Michael Chong. "We need a foreign-agent registry like the one that exists in Australia and the U.S., we need a national public inquiry into foreign interference, and we need to shut down the illegal police stations operating in Canada that harass innocent civilians," Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman said.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 2021 intelligence briefing at the centre of the latest foreign interference controversy included “non-specific threat information relating to MPs,” the Privy Council Office says.

The intelligence briefing, compiled by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), was circulated to the Privy Council Office (PCO) as well as other “national security departments,” PCO told Global News in a statement.

But PCO, the central federal department that supports Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the “information was not raised with ministers or the prime minister.”

It’s not clear which MPs were subject to those “non-specific” threats from foreign powers, or if the MPs were named in the CSIS document. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino refused to name which MPs were believed to have been targeted, citing federal secrecy rules.

“The intelligence community has now been given new direction … for flagging threats regarding MPs and their families, including non-specific threats, to senior public servants and ministers,” a PCO spokesperson said in response to Global’s questions Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Work is underway to implement these changes.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau faces criticism for conflicting CSIS info'
Trudeau faces criticism for conflicting CSIS info

The House of Commons voted unanimously Wednesday to open a probe into allegations that members of Conservative MP Michael Chong’s family were targeted by Beijing for “potential sanctions.” The allegations were first reported by the Globe and Mail, citing the 2021 CSIS document and unnamed national security sources.

After the Globe’s story, Trudeau told reporters on May 3 that he first heard about the allegations through the newspaper and suggested CSIS did not sufficiently circulate the intelligence amongst senior officials.

Chong subsequently told the House of Commons that Jody Thomas, Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA), told him that the intelligence had been shared with her office. The NSIA is a senior official within Canada’s intelligence community, who works within PCO and reports to the prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau later told reporters that he “shared the best information I had at the time.”

Further complicating the matter is that Global News reported on Tuesday that none of the three officials who held the title of NSIA in 2021 — Vincent Rigby, David Morrison and Mike MacDonald — recalled seeing intelligence about threats to MPs during that period.

Click to play video: '‘This was a reciprocal result’: China expels Canadian consul after Chinese diplomat’s ousting'
‘This was a reciprocal result’: China expels Canadian consul after Chinese diplomat’s ousting

“None of the three individuals who shared the duties of NSIA in summer of 2021 recall having seen any material about threats to MPs during this period,” PCO confirmed in a statement to Global News.

Trending Now

The issue of foreign interference in Canadian affairs — and specifically operations allegedly run by China’s state security services — has grown into a political headache for the governing Liberals, after months of exclusive reporting from Global News and the Globe and Mail.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau initially resisted calling a public inquiry into allegations Beijing was running vast and sophisticated interference operations, but eventually appointed former governor general David Johnston to determine if an inquiry was required. Johnston’s decision is expected later this month.

But the partisanship that has taken over the discussion was on full display Thursday, when Jenni Byrne — a senior adviser to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and former deputy chief of staff to Stephen Harper — testified at the House of Commons committee probing the issue. Byrne told the committee she was never briefed on foreign interference issues during her time in Harper’s office between 2013 and 2014.

In a series of tense exchanges with Liberal and NDP MPs, Byrne accused the Liberals of failing to take foreign interference seriously. Ryan Turnbull, a Liberal MP on the committee, listed a series of eight measures the government has taken since 2015 on national security and foreign influence issues.

“Can you name eight from the Harper era?,” Turnbull asked.

“Regardless of the eight things you have named, we are still sitting here with the fact that for the last two elections, knowingly your government ignored advice from officials in terms of foreign interference,” Byrne shot back.

More on Canada
Justin TrudeauChinapoliticsBeijingCanada-China relationsCSISNational securityforeign interferenceMichael ChongJody ThomasChina threats
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers