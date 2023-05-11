SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

East Edmonton crash involving police vehicle shuts down southbound 75 Street

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 1:10 pm
Emergency crews in Edmonton respond to a crash in the area of 75 Street and 82 Avenue on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in Edmonton respond to a crash in the area of 75 Street and 82 Avenue on Thursday morning. Global 1 News Helicopter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An officer who was in an Edmonton police vehicle and the driver of another vehicle were both taken to hospital for precautionary reasons Thursday morning following a collision in the east end of the city.

Police did not provide details about what led to the collision at 75 Street and 82 Avenue but confirmed the two people were taken to hospital.

The Global 1 News Helicopter crew captured images of traffic being disrupted at the intersection at around 8:30 a.m. while emergency crews worked at the scene. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., police said 75 Street southbound “is currently shut down while police investigate.”

Click to play video: 'Tow trucks given priority at Edmonton’s Collision Reporting Centres'
Tow trucks given priority at Edmonton’s Collision Reporting Centres

Multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene Thursday morning. Crews appeared to be trying to help a person in a sedan that looked to be seriously damaged on its front end.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Emergency crews in Edmonton respond to a crash in the area of 75 Street and 82 Avenue on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in Edmonton respond to a crash in the area of 75 Street and 82 Avenue on Thursday morning. Global 1 News Helicopter
CrashEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceCollisionEPSEdmonton Traffic82 Avenue75 streetCrash on 75 StreetEPS vehicle involved in collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers