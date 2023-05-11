East Edmonton crash involving police vehicle shuts down southbound 75 Street

Send this page to someone via email

An officer who was in an Edmonton police vehicle and the driver of another vehicle were both taken to hospital for precautionary reasons Thursday morning following a collision in the east end of the city.

Police did not provide details about what led to the collision at 75 Street and 82 Avenue but confirmed the two people were taken to hospital.

The Global 1 News Helicopter crew captured images of traffic being disrupted at the intersection at around 8:30 a.m. while emergency crews worked at the scene. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., police said 75 Street southbound “is currently shut down while police investigate.”

Multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene Thursday morning. Crews appeared to be trying to help a person in a sedan that looked to be seriously damaged on its front end.

More to come…