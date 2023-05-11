Menu

Crime

Grimsby man charged in sex assault probe tied to incident at Niagara golf course

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 12:59 pm
A Niagara Region man is facing a sex assault charge in connection with an incident at a Lincoln, Ont., golf course in August 2022. View image in full screen
A Niagara Region man is facing a sex assault charge in connection with an incident at a Lincoln, Ont., golf course in August 2022. Global News
A man from Grimsby, Ont. is facing a sexual assault charge in connection with an incident at a Lincoln golf course last summer.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation began in May after a woman working at the golf club came forward.

She said the sexual assault happened last August while she was on the job.

A 35-year-old has been charged and made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Investigators did reveal the identity of the accused in a release and said they are seeking further details from the public.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

