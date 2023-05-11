Halifax Mooseheads’ sniper Jordan Dumais named QMJHL MVP

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais has been named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s most valuable player, which awards him the Michel-Brière Trophy.

Dumais, 19, captured the league’s scoring title this season with 140 points in 64 games, finished third in the league in goals with 54, and had 86 assists.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect’s season also included a 2.19 point-per-game average and only six penalty minutes.

“It means a lot,” Dumais told Global News.

“At the end of the day, it’s hard work paying off but I couldn’t do it without my family and teammates, coaches so I mean I’m proud but I’ve got to thank everybody around me.”

Dumais is in good company. Past winners of the Michel-Brière Trophy have included NHLers Dale Hawerchuk, Mario Lemieux, Denis Savard and Cole Harbour’s own Sidney Crosby.

Story continues below advertisement

The only other Mooseheads’ player to win the league MVP award was Jonathan Drouin for the 2012-13 campaign.

The Mooseheads are headed to Quebec City to face off against the Quebec Remparts in Game 1 of the QMJHL finals, which takes place Friday.

The matchup is a marquee one for the league — with the Remparts finishing No. 1 in the overall standings and the Mooseheads only two points behind in second.

The teams will play games 3 and 4 in Halifax at the Scotiabank Centre. Tickets to the games went on sale Wednesday morning, and by Thursday, all lower bowl seats were sold out, according to the TicketAtlantic site.