Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Halifax Mooseheads’ sniper Jordan Dumais named QMJHL MVP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax restaurants excited for QMJHL finals'
Halifax restaurants excited for QMJHL finals
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League finals are on the horizon, and the Halifax Mooseheads have punched their ticket. It’s been a season of success so far, and as Callum Smith reports – when the team is thriving, so are some local eateries.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais has been named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s most valuable player, which awards him the Michel-Brière Trophy.

Dumais, 19, captured the league’s scoring title this season with 140 points in 64 games, finished third in the league in goals with 54, and had 86 assists.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect’s season also included a 2.19 point-per-game average and only six penalty minutes.

“It means a lot,” Dumais told Global News.

“At the end of the day, it’s hard work paying off but I couldn’t do it without my family and teammates, coaches so I mean I’m proud but I’ve got to thank everybody around me.”

Dumais is in good company. Past winners of the Michel-Brière Trophy have included NHLers Dale Hawerchuk, Mario Lemieux, Denis Savard and Cole Harbour’s own Sidney Crosby.

Story continues below advertisement

The only other Mooseheads’ player to win the league MVP award was Jonathan Drouin for the 2012-13 campaign.

The Mooseheads are headed to Quebec City to face off against the Quebec Remparts in Game 1 of the QMJHL finals, which takes place Friday.

The matchup is a marquee one for the league — with the Remparts finishing No. 1 in the overall standings and the Mooseheads only two points behind in second.

Trending Now

The teams will play games 3 and 4 in Halifax at the Scotiabank Centre. Tickets to the games went on sale Wednesday morning, and by Thursday, all lower bowl seats were sold out, according to the TicketAtlantic site.

Click to play video: 'Halifax Mooseheads among hottest teams in junior hockey'
Halifax Mooseheads among hottest teams in junior hockey
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsQuebec Major Junior Hockey LeagueJordan DumaisJordan Dumais Blue JacketsJordan Dumais ColumbusJordan Dumais MVPMichel-Brière TrophyQMJHL MVP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers