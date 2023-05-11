Police release images of suspects in attempted pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have released images and video of a pair of suspects they are seeking in the recent attempted robbery of a pharmacy in Kitchener.
On Tuesday at around 4:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the pharmacy on Belmont Avenue after a robbery had been reported.
According to police, a store employee spotted two men trying to break in to the pharmacy through a locked door.
The images show two men observed wearing hoodies pulled tight over their heads and surgical masks.
Police say the would-be thieves failed to get inside the pharmacy and were last seen running away with a third compadre.
Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
