Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police increasing presence after hectic weekend at and around Canada’s Wonderland

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:01 am
Several arrests were made at Canada's Wonderland last weekend. View image in full screen
Several arrests were made at Canada's Wonderland last weekend. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say they will be increasing their presence and enforcement efforts after a hectic weekend at Canada’s Wonderland and the surrounding area.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they are re-launching “Operation Beehave” to “combat incidents of mischief, threats and unruly behaviour” in Vaughan.

The statement noted that officers responded to several calls last weekend on the grounds of Canada’s Wonderland and in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area, which is across from the park.

Police said while no charges were laid, several guests were escorted out of the amusement park.

A statement from Canada’s Wonderland sent to Global News earlier this week said that on Saturday, “a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behaviour and altercations.”

“Park security and on-site York region police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

The 2023 season at Canada’s Wonderland kicked off on Friday.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle confirmed earlier this week that officers responded to a few different calls in the area of Canada’s Wonderland between Thursday and Monday, none of which were connected to each other.

One of the incidents was a robbery where an arrest was made, Nicolle said.

More on Crime

The rest of the incidents were minor disputes between individuals known to each other, she said.

In Thursday’s statement, York police noted that “Operation Beehave” was first launched in July 2022 after a number of swarming-style robberies and other crimes.

Trending Now

The statement said after an increase in police presence, robberies, incidents of mischief and other disturbances declined.

“Officers deployed as part of the operation will investigate reports of disruptive or threatening behaviour in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area and in surrounding plazas and parking lots. Criminal charges will be laid when warranted,” police said.

“Parents should be aware that many of these incidents have involved teenagers who (were) in the area without adult supervision. We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the consequences of such criminal acts.”

Story continues below advertisement

Young individuals can face serious charges, police noted, and be banned from Canada’s Wonderland and surrounding businesses.

Police said they continue to work with the amusement park’s security, community members, and business owners.

“Operation Beehave” will be in place through the summer as needed, police said.

Anyone who witnesses or has video footage of suspicious incidents was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceVaughanYork Policevaughan crimeCanada’s WonderlandOperation Beehavecanada's wonderland crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers