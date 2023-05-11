Police increasing presence after hectic weekend at and around Canada’s Wonderland

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they will be increasing their presence and enforcement efforts after a hectic weekend at Canada’s Wonderland and the surrounding area.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they are re-launching “Operation Beehave” to “combat incidents of mischief, threats and unruly behaviour” in Vaughan.

The statement noted that officers responded to several calls last weekend on the grounds of Canada’s Wonderland and in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area, which is across from the park.

Police said while no charges were laid, several guests were escorted out of the amusement park.

A statement from Canada’s Wonderland sent to Global News earlier this week said that on Saturday, “a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behaviour and altercations.”

“Park security and on-site York region police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made,” the statement said.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

The 2023 season at Canada’s Wonderland kicked off on Friday.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle confirmed earlier this week that officers responded to a few different calls in the area of Canada’s Wonderland between Thursday and Monday, none of which were connected to each other.

One of the incidents was a robbery where an arrest was made, Nicolle said.

The rest of the incidents were minor disputes between individuals known to each other, she said.

In Thursday’s statement, York police noted that “Operation Beehave” was first launched in July 2022 after a number of swarming-style robberies and other crimes.

The statement said after an increase in police presence, robberies, incidents of mischief and other disturbances declined.

“Officers deployed as part of the operation will investigate reports of disruptive or threatening behaviour in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area and in surrounding plazas and parking lots. Criminal charges will be laid when warranted,” police said.

“Parents should be aware that many of these incidents have involved teenagers who (were) in the area without adult supervision. We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the consequences of such criminal acts.”

Young individuals can face serious charges, police noted, and be banned from Canada’s Wonderland and surrounding businesses.

Police said they continue to work with the amusement park’s security, community members, and business owners.

“Operation Beehave” will be in place through the summer as needed, police said.

Anyone who witnesses or has video footage of suspicious incidents was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.