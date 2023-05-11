Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in south Etobicoke condo shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was killed in a condo in south Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to a condo building on Manitoba Street, in the Gardiner Expressway and Park Lawn Road area, at around 4:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said condo security had received calls from residents who reported “hearing a violent interaction followed by the sound of a loud bang.”

Security then went to the unit and found a woman who had been shot, investigators said.

She was pronounced dead a short time later despite life-saving measures. Her identity is not being released, police said, although they would not elaborate on why.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.