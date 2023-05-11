Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in south Etobicoke condo shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 8:28 am
The condo building in south Etobicoke on May 10, 2023. View image in full screen
The condo building in south Etobicoke on May 10, 2023. Marc Cormier / Global News
Toronto Police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was killed in a condo in south Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to a condo building on Manitoba Street, in the Gardiner Expressway and Park Lawn Road area, at around 4:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said condo security had received calls from residents who reported “hearing a violent interaction followed by the sound of a loud bang.”

Security then went to the unit and found a woman who had been shot, investigators said.

She was pronounced dead a short time later despite life-saving measures. Her identity is not being released, police said, although they would not elaborate on why.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police on scene following a fatal shooting at a south Etobicoke condo on May 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal shooting at a south Etobicoke condo on May 10, 2023. Marc Cormier / Global News
