Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 sought after arson suspected in Hamilton recreation centre fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 8:38 am
Police are seeking witnesses to aid an investigation into a fire on the roof of a recreation centre in the north end of Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are seeking witnesses to aid an investigation into a fire on the roof of a recreation centre in the north end of Hamilton, Ont. Hamilton Police
Hamilton, Ont., police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects they believe are connected with a fire at a recreation centre in Carlisle.

Investigators say the blaze started on the roof of the Centre Road facility around midnight April 15, resulting in close to $100,000 in damages.

It’s believed a male and female in their late teens with thin builds were responsible for setting the fire.

“The investigation is fluid and investigators are encouraging the responsible party to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in email.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

