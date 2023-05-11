2 sought after arson suspected in Hamilton recreation centre fire

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects they believe are connected with a fire at a recreation centre in Carlisle.

Investigators say the blaze started on the roof of the Centre Road facility around midnight April 15, resulting in close to $100,000 in damages.

It’s believed a male and female in their late teens with thin builds were responsible for setting the fire.

“The investigation is fluid and investigators are encouraging the responsible party to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in email.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.