Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP to test police body cameras ahead of national rollout

By David Fraser The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 6:41 am
Click to play video: 'Use of police body cameras expands in Canada'
Use of police body cameras expands in Canada
WATCH: Use of police body cameras expands in Canada – Feb 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP says it expects officers in three parts of the country to start field-testing body-worn cameras in the coming days.

Members of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, Nunavut and Alberta will have audio and video from the cameras captured and uploaded onto a digital evidence management system.

The RCMP says up to 300 cameras will be rolled out in those locations.

The field tests will be used to help inform the broader use of body cameras in RCMP attachments across the country.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to Alberta mandating police wearing body camera'
Reaction to Alberta mandating police wearing body camera

That national rollout is not expected for another 18 months, but the RCMP says that when it happens, the standard will be for Mounties to wear the cameras when they are working on the front lines.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the cameras can help increase trust between law enforcement and communities, because the footage that is captured provides an authentic lens on interactions between officers and the public.

Trending Now

Earlier this year, the Alberta government announced that body-worn cameras would become mandatory for all officers working in the province.

The RCMP announced an operational policy for the cameras last October, and estimated that 10,000 to 15,000 cameras will be deployed across the country.

RCMP interim Commissioner Mike Duheme said in a statement Canadians are rightfully demanding more accountability from the RCMP and the force is taking steps to enhance trust.

“The rollout of body-worn cameras to RCMP officers is one more step towards building a more modern and accountable RCMP,” he said.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement that transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining trust in law enforcement.

He said the RCMP’s decision “will help it foster trust with the communities it serves.”

More on Canada
RCMPCanada NewsRoyal Canadian Mounted PoliceBody CamerasBody-worn camerasBody CamsPolice Body Camerabody camera policeCanada police body campolice body camera canadaRCMP body camera use
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers