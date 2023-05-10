Trevor Harris era begins for Saskatchewan Roughriders at rookie camp

Class is in session for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as their chase towards a Grey Cup championship began Wednesday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon for the first day of rookie camp.

Among the first years players battling for roster spots, was prized off-season signing Trevor Harris taking his first snaps with a Roughriders logo on his helmet.

“It’s like the first day of school,” said Harris. “You get to feel like a kid again.”

Signed on the opening day of CFL free agency to fill the void left by former quarterback Cody Fajardo, Harris is now the man tasked with helping to lead the Riders back to the post-season.

While it wasn’t Harris’ first time sporting the Roughriders logo, something he did in a promo shoot last month, it was still a special feeling hitting the field wearing the green and white.

“I called my wife and was like, ‘What do you think?'” said Harris. “She goes, ‘Finally something that matches your eyes.’ I was more talking about the whole look… but it was definitely fun to more step out here. You get the goosebumps every time you get Day 1.”

Quarterbacks reported early to camp, with Harris joined by fellow pivots Mason Fine, Jake Dolegala, Shea Patterson, Zerrick Cooper, Levi Lewis and Noah Pelletier.

Facing Harris last year with the Montreal Alouettes, Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson liked what he saw when it came to Harris’ impact on the opening day of camp.

“It’s nice, I like him on our team,” said Dickenson. “It’s better than going against him, he’s been as advertised. I’d say better, but everybody knew what they were getting with Trevor and he’s been all of that and more.”

Harris competed in several drills but did not take any reps in practice, something he’ll be ramping up in the days and weeks to come.

Instead, the soon to be 37-year-old was able to get the chance to connect with younger players on the field aiming to make a CFL roster.

“You want to make sure that once you start bringing the heavier play load on them that they can handle that and go out there and execute,” said Harris. “Sometimes that’s what ends up breaking people is the mental side, but I think we got a great group out there.”

Dickenson described Harris as “having another coach” on the field with the experience he’s bringing this week and is serving as an example of the tenacity needed to advance to main camp.

“With him leading the charge the team is going to be a certain way and it’s going to be the way that I envision it as well,” said Dickenson. “Which is we’re going to have a smart team, we’re going to play hard and we’re going to play together. Trevor embodies all of those things.”

Signing a two-year contract to join Saskatchewan in the off-season, Harris is expected to be under centre when the Roughriders open the 2023 season on June 11 in Edmonton.

It’s a job that will need to be earned over the next few weeks according to the two-time Grey Cup champion, a lesson that Harris has learned first hand over the course of his 12 years in the league.

“I’m going to hold myself accountable to bring it every single day to make sure that I’m earning the right to be on the roster, and then earning the right to play this position that this community loves so much,” said Harris.

Roughriders rookie camp continues on Thursday and Friday, before main camp begins Sunday from Griffiths Stadium.