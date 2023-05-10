SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Lethbridge-West candidates face off at library forum ahead of Alberta election

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 7:46 pm
Lethbridge-West candidates meet at library forum
WATCH: The Lethbridge Public Library hosted the second of two local election forums Tuesday night. This one featured all but one Lethbridge-West candidate. Jaclyn Kucey tells us what topics were covered, and which candidate was M.I.A.
Lethbridge-West candidates and voters gathered at the Lethbridge Public Library (LPL) to discuss big topics like the doctor shortage, opioid crisis, education funding, and small business investments.

Candidates from NDP, UCP, and Alberta Liberal Party agreed on many topics.

“Homelessness in the downtown has unfortunately deterred a lot of people from coming downtown to do their shopping,” said NDP candidate Shannon Phillips.

“[We need to] start to just revitalize the downtown area by giving confidence back to consumers to be able to go back down there, but ultimately, it’s to listen to the business owners and say what’s up? What can we do to support you?” said UCP candidate Cheryl Seaborn.
Three of four Lethbridge-West candidates attended: Pat Chizek with the Alberta-Liberal Party, NDP incumbent Shannon Phillips, and Cheryl Seaborn with the UCP.

A media panel and audience fielded questions to the candidates who had two minutes to answer.

“My one question: will your government, again, open a safe [supervised] consumption site,” asked one constituent.

One candidate was visibly absent, the Alberta Party’s Braham Luddu. Global News reached out to Mr. Luddu to as why he didn’t attend, but did not receive a response.

An Alberta Party spokesperson said they don’t know why their candidate didn’t take part in the forum.

Pat Chizek is expressing concern about the election essentially being a two-party race.

“I am an Alberta Liberal. I’m going to be honest, we are an endangered species,” Chizek said, urging all voters to continue challenging elected MLAs, even after the May 29th election.

“The minions who follow behind a leader blindly and don’t question, that doesn’t help the people of the province and the definitely doesn’t help the people of the constituency.”

Lethbridge-West candidates will meet again Friday for an education-focused forum at G.S. Lakie Middle School.

