Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Backhoe hits natural gas line, condo building in Kelowna temporarily evacuated

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 5:11 pm
Residents of a condo building in Kelowna, B.C., say a backhoe doing irrigation work hit a natural gas line on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Residents of a condo building in Kelowna, B.C., say a backhoe doing irrigation work hit a natural gas line on Wednesday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A condo building in Kelowna was temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning due to a natural gas line leak.

The incident happened in Rutland, along the 200 block of McIntosh Road around 10:30 a.m., with residents telling Global News that a backhoe was allegedly working on irrigation renovations when it struck the gas line.

A loud hissing could easily be heard as gas rushed from the ruptured pipe before work crews shut off the flow. Work crews arrived 20 minutes later and closed the flow around noon.

Click to play video: 'Fire officials suspect natural gas leak caused Calgary house explosion'
Fire officials suspect natural gas leak caused Calgary house explosion

“When the wind was in the right direction, you could smell the gas,” said resident Drew Metcalfe.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of McIntosh Road is undergoing widening, but the construction company doing that work said it had nothing to do with Wednesday’s gas leak, adding that the backhoe was a lone independent contractor.

Trending Now

Global News contacted FortisBC for more information.

The company confirmed the gas line was struck by an external party, and that it took about an hour to repair the damage.

Click to play video: 'Gas leak at West Kelowna, B.C. condo displaces residents'
Gas leak at West Kelowna, B.C. condo displaces residents
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganEvacuationRutlandGas LeakFortisBCGas Linenatural gas lineRuptured Gas LineNatural Gas Line Hitbackhoe hits gas line
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers