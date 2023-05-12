Corridor Culturel unveils summer programming for Sud-Ouest borough, Old Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Those who enjoy a summer walk along the Lachine Canal or Old Montreal might soon bump into some fun activities.

Le Corridor Culturel is unveiling its programming for the summer season including food, music and even some fun for pooches.

The corridor is a cultural and artistic circuit in the southwest borough featuring events and installations that has now expanded to Old Montreal.

The public is invited to discover 18 destinations involving activities at museums, concerts and street festivals.

There will be more offerings this year than in the past – a festival celebrating Japanese culture, another celebrating Korean culture and a third showcasing Vietnamese culture.

There’s even a dog festival with vendors and activities for canines and their owners.

These specific events are going to happen on the quays in the Peel Bassin and it’s all possible thanks to a partnership with Parks Canada.

“Les quays and this historical site are part of our heritage,” said Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change and minister responsible for Parks Canada.

“This is the birth of industrialization not only for Canada but for North America, so it’s a way to remember but also to be looking forward to where we are heading as a nation from a cultural perspective, from an economic perspective and Parks Canada is a great contributor to those.”

For organizers, the goal is to showcase the area and its people.

“It’s really to bring light into the architectural heritage of Canal Lachine but also to put new opportunities for artists, shops and companies in Montreal who want to showcase their arts and craft,” said Paul Hugo Baptiste, Cultural Corridor’s project director.

The festival starts June 8 and runs until July 16.

The full schedule is available on their website.