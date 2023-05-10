Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa homicide officers investigating 74-year-old man’s death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 4:23 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa police say an arrest has been made after the “suspicious death” of a 74-year-old man that’s being investigated by the service’s homicide unit.

Police said emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of Carousel Crescent at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man who had been found dead.

Officers located a 74-year-old victim deceased.

At around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, a person was arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers haven’t released additional information on the case and said more details will come on Thursday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Toronto community concerned over recent acts of vandalism'
Toronto community concerned over recent acts of vandalism
CrimeOttawaOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa homicideCarousel CrescentCarousel Crescent homicideCarousel Crescent ottawa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers