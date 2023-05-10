Ottawa homicide officers investigating 74-year-old man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say an arrest has been made after the “suspicious death” of a 74-year-old man that’s being investigated by the service’s homicide unit.

Police said emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of Carousel Crescent at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man who had been found dead.

Officers located a 74-year-old victim deceased.

At around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, a person was arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers haven’t released additional information on the case and said more details will come on Thursday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.