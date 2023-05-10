SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CJOB
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba supports Alberta wildfire fight while monitoring home conditions

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 4:36 pm
Alberta wildfires View image in full screen
Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. Alberta Wildfire/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba firefighters are set to arrive in Alberta to help with the wildfire fight and the province is closely monitoring fire conditions at home, Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Wednesday.

“It is critical that Manitoba lends support and resources to our neighbours in Alberta during this unprecedented start to their fire season,” said Nesbitt.

“Many Manitobans are looking forward to the start of camping and fishing season in the coming days and we all must remember to do our part to prevent wildfires whether we’re at home, at the cottage, or enjoying the backcountry.”

Alberta is currently under a state of emergency with nearly 100 active wildfires throughout the province.

A tanker group of eight personnel from Manitoba arrived at a base in Lac La Biche on Wednesday and Nesbitt said they will be deployed as needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, in Manitoba, there have been 16 wildfires to date but none are of concern at this time. One tanker group is activated in the province with a second one on standby.

Trending Now

People can monitor Manitoba’s wildfire situation on the province’s website and to report a wildfire people are asked to call 911 or the TIP line (toll-free) at 1-800-782-0076

Click to play video: 'Preparing for an emergency'
Preparing for an emergency
AlbertaManitobaWildfireWildfiresFiresFirefightersAlberta wildfireState Of EmergencyEmergencyForest Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers