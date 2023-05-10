Manitoba supports Alberta wildfire fight while monitoring home conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba firefighters are set to arrive in Alberta to help with the wildfire fight and the province is closely monitoring fire conditions at home, Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced Wednesday.

“It is critical that Manitoba lends support and resources to our neighbours in Alberta during this unprecedented start to their fire season,” said Nesbitt.

“Many Manitobans are looking forward to the start of camping and fishing season in the coming days and we all must remember to do our part to prevent wildfires whether we’re at home, at the cottage, or enjoying the backcountry.”

Alberta is currently under a state of emergency with nearly 100 active wildfires throughout the province.

A tanker group of eight personnel from Manitoba arrived at a base in Lac La Biche on Wednesday and Nesbitt said they will be deployed as needed.

Meanwhile, in Manitoba, there have been 16 wildfires to date but none are of concern at this time. One tanker group is activated in the province with a second one on standby.

People can monitor Manitoba’s wildfire situation on the province’s website and to report a wildfire people are asked to call 911 or the TIP line (toll-free) at 1-800-782-0076