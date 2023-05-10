U.S. driver caught speeding on Coquihalla, going 262 km/h near Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

An American motorist caught greatly exceeding the speed limit on the Coquihalla Highway this week will be making a court appearance next month.

On Wednesday, B.C. Highway Patrol said one of its members was conducting speed enforcement around 20 kilometres south of Merritt Sunday afternoon when they encountered a driver doing more than double the posted limit.

According to police, the officer spotted “a red Alfa Romeo Giulia rapidly overtaking two vehicles and established that the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 262 km/h in the posted 120 km/h zone.”

The stylish, Italian compact sports sedan had been heading northbound but instead ended up being towed to an impound lot.

RCMP added that the driver, identified as a Washington state man in his 50s, is facing charges and has been summoned to appear next month in provincial court.

“May is high-risk driving awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of B.C. Highway Patrol are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud.

“It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody, just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”