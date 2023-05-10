Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

U.S. driver caught speeding on Coquihalla, going 262 km/h near Merritt

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 2:31 pm
A photo from B.C. Highway Patrol showing a red Alfa Romeo pulled over and the speed it was allegedly doing south of Merritt on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
A photo from B.C. Highway Patrol showing a red Alfa Romeo pulled over and the speed it was allegedly doing south of Merritt on Sunday afternoon. B.C. Highway Patrol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An American motorist caught greatly exceeding the speed limit on the Coquihalla Highway this week will be making a court appearance next month.

On Wednesday, B.C. Highway Patrol said one of its members was conducting speed enforcement around 20 kilometres south of Merritt Sunday afternoon when they encountered a driver doing more than double the posted limit.

According to police, the officer spotted “a red Alfa Romeo Giulia rapidly overtaking two vehicles and established that the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 262 km/h in the posted 120 km/h zone.”

Click to play video: 'ICBC and police put media behind the wheel for speeding crackdown'
ICBC and police put media behind the wheel for speeding crackdown

The stylish, Italian compact sports sedan had been heading northbound but instead ended up being towed to an impound lot.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added that the driver, identified as a Washington state man in his 50s, is facing charges and has been summoned to appear next month in provincial court.

Trending Now

“May is high-risk driving awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of B.C. Highway Patrol are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud.

“It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody, just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”

Click to play video: 'Dashcam footage of 8-vehicle collision in Airdrie'
Dashcam footage of 8-vehicle collision in Airdrie
TrafficSpeedingBC Interiorsouthern interiorCoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayExcessive SpeedingBC Highway PatrolBCHPAmerican driver excessive speedingCoquihalla excessive speeding
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers