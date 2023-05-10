Alleged assault, hate incident connected with dirt biker in Brantford, police say

See more sharing options

Police say they’re seeking a suspect in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident in Brantford, Ont., on the weekend.

Investigators allege the incident happened late morning at Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Park near Icomm Drive when a man on a dirt bike became involved in a verbal dispute with an individual.

In an email, Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said the suspect was seen driving recklessly and made racially charged death threats to a cyclist.

BPS continue to investigate a hate-motivated incident that occurred May 7 at approx 11am near Brant's Crossing Riverfront Park and are seeking information to identify the suspect shown in the posted photo. Please contact BPS at 519-756-7050 with info https://t.co/fv0ayhGYQ4 pic.twitter.com/39OG8qiIRx — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 10, 2023

“The accused is also reported to have damaged the victim’s bicycle,” Matthews-Osmond said.

“Before fleeing the area, the accused is then reported to have used his dirt bike to spin the back tire to throw rocks at the victim.”

There were no serious injuries in the incident.

The suspect’s bike is described as red with a white fender panel and was last seen travelling on Icomm Drive towards Colborne Street West.

A thin man about five feet six inches, believed to be in his 20s wearing a red and white open visor-style helmet, is the person police are seeking.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.