Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged assault, hate incident connected with dirt biker in Brantford, police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 2:25 pm
Police are seeking a man who rode a dirt bike near Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Park on May 7, 2023 allegedly threatening a passerby on a bicycle. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a man who rode a dirt bike near Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Park on May 7, 2023 allegedly threatening a passerby on a bicycle. Brantford police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they’re seeking a suspect in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident in Brantford, Ont., on the weekend.

Investigators allege the incident happened late morning at Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Park near Icomm Drive when a man on a dirt bike became involved in a verbal dispute with an individual.

In an email, Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said the suspect was seen driving recklessly and made racially charged death threats to a cyclist.

Story continues below advertisement

“The accused is also reported to have damaged the victim’s bicycle,” Matthews-Osmond said.

“Before fleeing the area, the accused is then reported to have used his dirt bike to spin the back tire to throw rocks at the victim.”

There were no serious injuries in the incident.

The suspect’s bike is described as red with a white fender panel and was last seen travelling on Icomm Drive towards Colborne Street West.

A thin man about five feet six inches, believed to be in his 20s wearing a red and white open visor-style helmet, is the person police are seeking.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘Buddy Holly’ snags best in show at Westminster Kennel Club dog show'
‘Buddy Holly’ snags best in show at Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Advertisement
Related News
BrantfordUttering ThreatsBrantford PoliceHate incidentColborne Street Westicomm drivedowntown brantfordbrant's river crossing riverfront park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers