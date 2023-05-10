Homicide probe underway after human remains found in Banff National Park

The RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are investigating after human remains were found in Banff National Park on Tuesday evening.
In a news release on Wednesday, the CPS said officers were surveying an area near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway east of Banff after receiving information that human remains may be in the area.
Investigators came across the remains while examining and preparing a plan to search the area.
The remains are believed to be related to a Calgary homicide investigation, but more information will be given after an autopsy on Thursday, CPS said.
