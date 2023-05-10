Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide probe underway after human remains found in Banff National Park

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 1:05 pm
A vehicle drives under the welcome sign on Highway 1A, also known as the Bow Valley Parkway, in Banff National Park in 2020 as seen in this handout image provided January 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada. View image in full screen
A vehicle drives under the welcome sign on Highway 1A, also known as the Bow Valley Parkway, in Banff National Park in 2020 as seen in this handout image provided January 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada. TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are investigating after human remains were found in Banff National Park on Tuesday evening.

In a news release on Wednesday, the CPS said officers were surveying an area near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway east of Banff after receiving information that human remains may be in the area.

Investigators came across the remains while examining and preparing a plan to search the area.

Trending Now

The remains are believed to be related to a Calgary homicide investigation, but more information will be given after an autopsy on Thursday, CPS said.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary Police ServiceHomicideBanffBanff National ParkBanff RCMPbanff homicidebanff human remains found
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers