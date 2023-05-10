Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy dies of head injury after climbing on moving Toronto subway

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 12:41 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A 15-year-old boy has died after he struck his head climbing on a moving subway train in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 1 at around 6:13 p.m. officers were called to the Warden Subway Station.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy was with two other people on a westbound subway.

According to police, while the train was in motion, the boy opened the door leading to the adjoining car and climbed up between them.

Police said the boy came into contact with an “unknown object” and sustained serious head injuries.

Trending Now

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

In an email to Global news on Wednesday, police confirmed the boy has died.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen’s death has been deemed non-criminal, and is being classified as “death by misadventure,” officers said.

Toronto PoliceTorontoTPSWarden subway stationTeen Deadteen climbs subwayteen dead subway
