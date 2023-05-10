15-year-old boy dies of head injury after climbing on moving Toronto subway

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has died after he struck his head climbing on a moving subway train in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 1 at around 6:13 p.m. officers were called to the Warden Subway Station.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy was with two other people on a westbound subway.

According to police, while the train was in motion, the boy opened the door leading to the adjoining car and climbed up between them.

Police said the boy came into contact with an “unknown object” and sustained serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

In an email to Global news on Wednesday, police confirmed the boy has died.

The teen’s death has been deemed non-criminal, and is being classified as “death by misadventure,” officers said.