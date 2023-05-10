Vehicle crashes into Caledon house, resulting in destructive fire

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle crashed into a house in Caledon Wednesday morning, resulting in a destructive fire, officials say.

Caledon Fire Deputy Chief Dan Rowland said emergency crews responded to 27 Orsi Road in east Caledon at 7:55 a.m. for a fire related to a vehicle crash and two cars that were in the driveway.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that a vehicle crashed into the house and that resulted in a fire at the home.

“Upon arrival the fire was through the garage roof (and) spread into the attic,” Rowland said.

It took an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Images from the scene and the Global News chopper show the garage completely destroyed, and damage to other parts of the home.

Rowland said one person suffered minor injuries and all residents of the home were accounted for and outside.

No pets were injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, Rowland added.

The OPP said the vehicle that crashed into the house is being examined for a mechanical issue.