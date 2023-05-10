Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rusty trailer with no plates leads to impaired driving and other charges: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 10, 2023 11:59 am
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police had no problem detecting a vehicle towing a trailer with a missing licence plate.

Officers stopped the vehicle and trailer after it crossed the intersection of Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say in addition to missing a licence plate, the trailer was full of rust and in poor mechanical condition. They say officers spoke with the driver and detected the smell of alcohol.

Investigators say the driver failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested.

Trending Now

A 50-year-old man from Innisfil is facing a number of charges and will appear in a Guelph court on May 23.

In the meantime, his vehicle was impounded for a week and his driver’s licence was suspended for three months.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Impaired DrivingGuelph NewsVehicleGuelph Police ServiceTrailerno license platerusty trailer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers