Rusty trailer with no plates leads to impaired driving and other charges: Guelph police

Guelph police had no problem detecting a vehicle towing a trailer with a missing licence plate.

Officers stopped the vehicle and trailer after it crossed the intersection of Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say in addition to missing a licence plate, the trailer was full of rust and in poor mechanical condition. They say officers spoke with the driver and detected the smell of alcohol.

Investigators say the driver failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested.

A 50-year-old man from Innisfil is facing a number of charges and will appear in a Guelph court on May 23.

In the meantime, his vehicle was impounded for a week and his driver’s licence was suspended for three months.