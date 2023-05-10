Menu

Crime

Toronto police review sudden deaths for links to man charged in lethal sodium nitrite sale

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 10:50 am
Mississauga man charged with 'aiding suicide' through alleged sales of lethal substance
Mississauga man charged with 'aiding suicide' through alleged sales of lethal substance.
Toronto police say they are reviewing sudden deaths that could be linked to an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm.

Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law last week and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Law, 57, is set to appear at a Brampton, Ont., courthouse by video link today as he remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Peel Region police allege the Mississauga, Ont., man used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats but which can be deadly.

Trending Now

They say their investigation has found that at least 1,200 packages — they have not detailed what was in them — were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Story continues below advertisement

A coroner’s report from the United Kingdom appears to point to at least one death by suicide in the U.K. that’s linked to a postal box in Mississauga and a company name police have linked to Law.

Toronto Policepeel regional policeSuicideSelf-HarmDeath By Suicidesodium nitriteKenneth Lawlethal substancesodium nitrite lethal substancesodium nitrite sale
© 2023 The Canadian Press

