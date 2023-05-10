Waterloo school board trustee Fred Meissner has died

Send this page to someone via email

Woolwich-Wellesley Trustee Fred Meissner has died, according to a release from the Waterloo Region District School Board.

“Trustee Meissner was an exemplary board member who sat on multiple committees,” a statement from the board said.

“His passion and dedication to improving public education in the region was second to none. His priority was always students, their success and well-being, and his commitment to them was boundless.”

The board did not provide any more details about the circumstances surrounding Meissner’s death.

Meissner, who was known around the board as “The Fred Meissner” was elected to the trustee position during last fall’s elections.

“He was widely recognized by students and residents in his home community and was passionate about giving back to kids and the community he loved so much,” the WRDSB said.

Meissner spent 27 years teaching at Elmira District Secondary School prior to his retirement in 2018.

The board is now without two trustees as Marie Snyder announced on Monday that she would be stepping away from the role as she was experiencing health concerns.