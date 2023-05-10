Homicide investigating after woman dies in south Etobicoke shooting

Toronto Police say a woman has died after a shooting in south Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Manitoba Street and Legion Road North, in the Gardiner Expressway and Park Lawn Road area, at around 4:32 a.m.
Police said a woman was found with “injuries consistent with a shooting.”
She was pronounced dead, police said.
A male suspect was seen fleeing from the area, investigators said. No suspect description was released.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
