Homicide investigating after woman dies in south Etobicoke shooting

Toronto Police say a woman has died after a shooting in south Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Manitoba Street and Legion Road North, in the Gardiner Expressway and Park Lawn Road area, at around 4:32 a.m.

Police said a woman was found with “injuries consistent with a shooting.”

She was pronounced dead, police said.

A male suspect was seen fleeing from the area, investigators said. No suspect description was released.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Manitoba St & Legion Rd N

4:32 am

-woman has succumbed to her injuries

-pronounced deceased

-injuries consistent with a shooting

-male suspect was seen fleeing from the scene

-Homicide now investigating#GO1041455

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 10, 2023