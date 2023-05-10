Menu

Crime

Homicide investigating after woman dies in south Etobicoke shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 6:53 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Toronto Police say a woman has died after a shooting in south Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Manitoba Street and Legion Road North, in the Gardiner Expressway and Park Lawn Road area, at around 4:32 a.m.

Police said a woman was found with “injuries consistent with a shooting.”

She was pronounced dead, police said.

A  male suspect was seen fleeing from the area, investigators said. No suspect description was released.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

