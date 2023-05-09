Evacuation orders for Grand Forks, B.C. downgraded to evacuation alerts

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order for possible flooding for parts of Grand Forks, B.C., was rescinded on Tuesday.

Issued last week by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, the evacuation order was for 10 properties in the Johnson’s Flats Area, plus 10 addresses on four other roads.

However, while the threat of flooding has diminished, the regional district said an evacuation alert remains in place for all 20 addresses.

On Sunday, the RDKB also rescinded an evacuation order for 32 properties along 12th Street, two properties on 59th Avenue and one property along Gilpin Road. Those properties are also on evacuation alert.

In related news, the River Forecast Centre listed the Boundary region’s snowpack level at 129 per cent of normal as of Tuesday. Last month, the region’s snowpack level was at 120 per cent.

The Okanagan snowpack level is at 144 per cent, up from 113 per cent one month ago.

To compound matters, Environment Canada is calling for sweltering temperatures later in the week.

For Wednesday, the national weather agency is predicting a mix of sun and cloud, plus a 30 per cent chance of showers.

From Thursday to at least Monday, it’ll be nothing but sunny skies, with the mercury forecast to reach 24 C on Thursday, followed by 26 C on Friday, then 29 C on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will respectively see temperatures of 33 C and 32 C.

On Monday, the province issued a statement requesting that families be prepared for the possibilities of floods, wildfires and mudslides.

“At this time, our concern about elevated temperatures throughout British Columbia is its impact to flooding and wildfire conditions,” Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said on Tuesday.

“If there is a risk to human health, we do have the ability to issue broadcast intrusive alerts but at this time, our concern about the elevated temperatures is its impact on snowmelt, which could increase flooding risk and its impact on wildfire risk as well.”

A list of the addresses under evacuation alert is available online.