Arson charge laid in East Vancouver fire that torched 3 homes

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been charged with arson over a three-alarm fire that seriously damaged three East Vancouver houses.

Firefighters were called to the fire on East 32nd Avenue at Argyle Street around 9 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, to reports of a fire at a house that was under construction.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to two neighbourhing homes. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading further, but the residents of the two houses were displaced.

Fortunately no one was injured, but police said Tuesday the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

Force Forsyth, 37, has been charged with arson with disregard for life, and is due back in court on June 26.