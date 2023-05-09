Menu

Crime

Arson charge laid in East Vancouver fire that torched 3 homes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 6:14 pm
3-alarm fire torches East Vancouver homes Friday night
WATCH: Fire consumes three East Vancouver homes. – Dec 17, 2022
Police say a man has been charged with arson over a three-alarm fire that seriously damaged three East Vancouver houses.

Firefighters were called to the fire on East 32nd Avenue at Argyle Street around 9 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, to reports of a fire at a house that was under construction.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to two neighbourhing homes. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading further, but the residents of the two houses were displaced.

Trending Now

Fortunately no one was injured, but police said Tuesday the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

Force Forsyth, 37, has been charged with arson with disregard for life, and is due back in court on June 26.

