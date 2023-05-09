Menu

Crime

Nearly $400K in grants approved to help Vancouver’s beleaguered Chinatown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 4:19 pm
A mural Smokey D and Trey Helten created for the barber shop next to Tommy Wong's store. View image in full screen
A mural Smokey D and Trey Helten created for the barber shop next to Tommy Wong's store. Global News
Vancouver city council has given the green light to $387,000 in grant funding aimed at revitalizing the city’s historic Chinatown.

The money will go to four organizations and is being granted in the context of the city’s new Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan.

The largest single grant will see $177,000 go to EMBERS Eastside Works to continue the existing Chinatown Community Stewards Program.

Vancouver’s Chinatown business owners and residents say situation improving

The Chinatown Business Improvement Association will get $200,000 for two pilot projects. That includes $150,000 for a pilot project for graffiti removal and abatement on private property and $50,000 for a Safewalk pilot program.

The Chinese Community Policing Centre will get $10,000 for a pilot project to expand a volunteer graffiti removal project.

Vancouver’s Chinatown has faced a growing slate of problems in recent years, including rampant graffiti, property crime, arson, racially-motivated vandalism and assaults, in addition to spillover effects from street disorder in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police install public safety trailer in Chinatown

In January, council approved a $2 million plan to help revitalize the area, with a focus on sanitation, graffiti removal and community support.

Trending Now

The bulk of the money in the plan is aimed at street cleaning, with smaller trenches of funding aimed at improved public washroom access, graffiti removal and grants for business improvement associations.

Last month, council approved a flat $2/hr parking rate for the neighbourhood aimed at drawing more shoppers and foot traffic to the area.

