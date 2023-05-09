London, Ont. police cruiser damaged by garden stone, man facing multiple charges

A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after a police cruiser was damaged by a garden stone.
Police say they attended the area of Clarendon Crescent and Upper Queen Street around 4 p.m. Saturday for an unspecified incident. They say they were met by a man whom they asked to leave the property.
After he was asked to leave, police say the man grabbed a garden stone and threw it at a police car, damaging half of the windshield. Police say the damage is estimated to be around $2,000.
Following the incident, police say they learned the suspect was involved in a disturbance unrelated to the initial call.
A 22-year-old man faces two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of resisting arrest. The accused is set to appear in court on June 13.
