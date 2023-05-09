Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police cruiser damaged by garden stone, man facing multiple charges

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 9, 2023 3:12 pm
A London man is facing charges after police allege he damaged a cruiser with a garden stone.
A London man is facing charges after police allege he damaged a cruiser with a garden stone. London Police Service
A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges after a police cruiser was damaged by a garden stone.

Police say they attended the area of Clarendon Crescent and Upper Queen Street around 4 p.m. Saturday for an unspecified incident. They say they were met by a man whom they asked to leave the property.

After he was asked to leave, police say the man grabbed a garden stone and threw it at a police car, damaging half of the windshield. Police say the damage is estimated to be around $2,000.

Following the incident, police say they learned the suspect was involved in a disturbance unrelated to the initial call.

A 22-year-old man faces two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of resisting arrest. The accused is set to appear in court on June 13.

