4 women groped in 3 days in Vancouver, suspect at large

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are seeking public assistance in identifying the man believed to have groped four women over three days near the city’s downtown core.

Images of the suspect were procured through days of canvassing the impacted neighbourhoods and speaking with apartment building concierges, police said in a Tuesday news release.

All four sexual assaults occurred after dark around BC Place and the Rogers Arena on April 27 and April 29. Each victim was between 25 and 40 years old and out for a walk when they were groped, police added.

1:05 Youth pleads guilty in death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni

The first woman said she was walking near Pender and Abbott streets around 9 a.m. on April 27, when someone approached her from behind and touched her. Within 15 minutes, another woman who was walking near Georgia and Beatty streets told police the same thing had happened to her.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two days later, on April 29, a woman was standing near Georgia and Beatty Street when she was groped by a stranger around 9:15 p.m.,” reads the police news release.

“A fourth victim was then sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton Street around 11:15 p.m.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing five feet five inches tall. He wore glasses and had a moustache. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-0602.