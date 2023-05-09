Saskatoon man faces arson charges for 29 fires: Saskatoon Police Service

A 29-year-old man is facing arson charges related to 29 fires across Saskatoon that took place between February and March.
The Saskatoon Police Service said the most damage took place in the north end of the city, and consisted of garbage and recycling bins being set on fire.
SPS said residents reported these fires quickly, which stopped them from getting much worse.
Trending Now
Police say if you have any information regarding suspicious fires around the city, you’re asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300.
More on Crime
- Suspected Bud Light purchase likely led to altercation outside Ontario liquor store: police
- A Montreal teen was killed almost 50 years ago. Now her suspected killer’s body is being exhumed
- Drive-by shooting victim gunned down by mistake, Ontario man arrested: Quebec police
- Ontario man gets house arrest for throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau
Comments