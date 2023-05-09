Saskatoon man faces arson charges for 29 fires: Saskatoon Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man is facing arson charges related to 29 fires across Saskatoon that took place between February and March.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the most damage took place in the north end of the city, and consisted of garbage and recycling bins being set on fire.

SPS said residents reported these fires quickly, which stopped them from getting much worse.

Police say if you have any information regarding suspicious fires around the city, you’re asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300.