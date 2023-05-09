Menu

Crime

Central Hamilton high school locked down amid nearby shooting: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 1:45 pm
Police on scene investigating an afternoon shooting incident May 9, 2023 in central Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police on scene investigating an afternoon shooting incident May 9, 2023 in central Hamilton, Ont. Global News
Police say a Hamilton, Ont., Catholic high school has been placed in “hold and secure” protocol following a nearby shooting.

In a social media post just after 1: p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton police revealed they were investigating an incident in the area of King Street East and Sanford Avenue North, southeast of Cathedral High.

Hamilton paramedics told Global News that two people, a female and male believed to be in their 30s, were sent to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area.

More to come…

HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton Shootingking street eastshooting in central hamiltonsanford avenue northCathedral High School
