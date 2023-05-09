Central Hamilton high school locked down amid nearby shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Hamilton, Ont., Catholic high school has been placed in “hold and secure” protocol following a nearby shooting.

In a social media post just after 1: p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton police revealed they were investigating an incident in the area of King Street East and Sanford Avenue North, southeast of Cathedral High.

Hamilton paramedics told Global News that two people, a female and male believed to be in their 30s, were sent to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area.

More to come…

.@HamiltonPolice are currently in the area of Sanford Av N & King St E for an ongoing shooting investigation. Cathedral High School has been placed into a hold & secure as a precaution as the investigation continues. More information will be released when available.#HamOnt pic.twitter.com/8f9tYzY20O — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 9, 2023