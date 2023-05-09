St. Joseph’s Health Care London gifted generous donation from local couple for veteran support

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation has received a $1.8-million donation from a London, Ont., couple in funding research and support for veterans.

Roughly $1.5 million of the gift from Kyle MacDonald and John Franklin, announced Tuesday, will go toward supporting research efforts over the next couple of years.

According to officials, the research is looking to identify possible treatment opportunities in the military and for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as other operational stress injuries as a result of service.

Michelle Campbell, St. Joeseph’s Health Care Foundation president and CEO, told Global News the couple first donated to the foundation in 2017, creating the MacDonald Franklin Operational Stress Injury (OSI) Research Centre at Parkwood Institute.

“The work of this centre is now known internationally for its pioneering work in veteran and military medicine all around the world,” she said. “This wonderful local couple made a $1-million gift to establish this research centre six years ago, and this further gift of $1.8 million will further advance that research for another five years.”

The announcement was made at the 15th annual Breakfast of Champions event at RBC Place London, where more than 1,100 attendees heard from retired lieutenant colonel Stéphane Grenier, who spoke about his personal experience with PTSD following his military service in Rwanda during the 1994 civil war and genocide.

Officials said he coined the term “operational stress injury,” which is used to describe any “persistent psychological difficulties resulting from military duties.”

“He spoke about how the clinical side of mental health care really matters. But what matters even more is the support that people receive from those around them,” Campbell said. “He talked about how human connection matters so much for people who are not well, and how we should not be afraid to reach out to people that we think might be in crisis.”

View image in full screen Michelle Campbell, St. Joeseph’s Health Care Foundation president and CEO, holding a copy of ‘After the War: Surviving PTSD and Changing Mental Health Culture,’ by retired lieutenant colonel Stéphane Grenier. Amy Simon / 980 CFPL

“John and I witnessed first-hand the challenges our military personnel face after serving,” MacDonald said in a statement, adding that the couple’s commitment to care for veterans is in honour of their fathers, who both served in the Canadian military.

“We are pleased to continue our support of specialized research based on the progress we have seen since our initial donation in 2017,” he continued. “Because of our military upbringing, we want to make sure our veterans have the best treatment options, and all innovative solutions are explored.”

Working in partnership with St. Joseph’s OSI Clinic, one of 10 in the country, the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre is a “national and international leader” when it comes to research on military mental health, according to Don Richardson, OSI clinic medical director and scientific director of the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre.

“Donations like these play a critical role in advancing medical research, which ultimately leads to improved treatments and better outcomes for veterans,” he said in a statement.

Campbell added that “clinical care has changed as a result of the pioneering work of this centre, and it’s now starting to expand its reach to include RCMP and first responders who have also experienced an operational stress injury as a result of their service or duty.”

“If we can change that, and share those learnings around the world, we can really change that circumstance for so many who suffer as a result of their service to the community,” she said.

The remaining funds from the donation will also be used for comfort and care services for veterans living at Parkwood Institute.

