See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A two-vehicle collision has left one person in life-threatening condition late Monday afternoon.

Police said the two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. while heading southbound on Macleod Trail past Canyon Meadows Boulevard.

A traffic unit is on scene and investigating the situation.

The southbound lane of Macleod Trail is shutdown at Canyon Meadows Boulevard.